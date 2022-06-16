Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.35-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $285.72 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $423.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

