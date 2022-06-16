Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 542,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 40,327 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $128.30 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

