Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.69 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

