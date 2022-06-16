SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,744 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 242,542 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,387,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,120,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

