Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,000. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,195.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,345.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,622.03.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

