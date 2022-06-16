NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,127 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.77 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

