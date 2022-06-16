Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Rating Reiterated by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors restated their overweight rating on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2022 earnings at $9.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.34.

NYSE DEN opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $6,884,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $5,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 470.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 492,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 406,063 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Denbury by 26.0% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 118,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 18.6% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 710,200 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

