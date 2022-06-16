Rather & Kittrell Inc. Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 822 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

