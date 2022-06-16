100 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $528,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after buying an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,874,000 after buying an additional 280,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after buying an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $204.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

