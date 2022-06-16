Rather & Kittrell Inc. Acquires Shares of 308 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

Shares of TSM opened at $89.13 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $108.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $462.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

