Rather & Kittrell Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $2,841,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $198.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.41 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

