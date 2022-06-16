EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Takes $2.65 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Exponent by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.01 and a 1 year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

