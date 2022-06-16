EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.08.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $180.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.50 and its 200-day moving average is $381.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

