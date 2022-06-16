6,712 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

SBUX opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.21. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

