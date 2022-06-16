Forum Financial Management LP Invests $904,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $97.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.39 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average of $131.10.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.