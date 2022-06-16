7,334 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.