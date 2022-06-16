Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 33,373 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $23,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $206.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

