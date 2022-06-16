Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $192.91

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $192.91 and last traded at $194.49, with a volume of 43814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

