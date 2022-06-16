Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

PEAR stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23. Pear Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAR. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,846,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pear Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.