Short Interest in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Increases By 31.9%

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,720,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 11,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average is $119.68. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $93.59 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

