Comerica Bank Has $75.73 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 492,808 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $75,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.45 and its 200 day moving average is $212.36. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

