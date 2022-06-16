KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 98 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KB Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $535.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.04.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $376.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.31 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

