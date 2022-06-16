Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $101,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.99 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $447.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

