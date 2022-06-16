215 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $699.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $824.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $917.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $593.50 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $724.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

