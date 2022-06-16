Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,078 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $115.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $113.17 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.