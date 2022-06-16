43,529 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,802,000. NVIDIA comprises 5.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.27 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $413.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,410 shares of company stock worth $54,666,204 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

