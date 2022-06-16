NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 10.4% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,410 shares of company stock worth $54,666,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $165.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $413.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

