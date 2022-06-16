Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,124,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $292.99 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $324.08. The company has a market cap of $278.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.38.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

