28,302 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.8% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of META stock opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.36 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.76.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.