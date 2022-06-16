Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 24,138 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META stock opened at $169.35 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.36 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

