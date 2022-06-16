Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,411 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 174,649 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $15,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

AEM opened at $49.22 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.