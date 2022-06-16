Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 119,711 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

NYSE BAMR opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.