Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 509,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,803 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $21,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $2,836,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 275,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 104,879 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $30.61 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. Avantor’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

