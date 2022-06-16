Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 43,491 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,491 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $18,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in STERIS by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

STE stock opened at $202.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $197.54 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

STERIS Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.