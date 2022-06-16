Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 96,211 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,211 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $26,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE CARR opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.