Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $22,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in NVR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in NVR by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $3,909.85 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,829.99 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,322.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4,921.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $63.21 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

