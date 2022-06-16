Washington Harbour Partners LP Takes $3.84 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up 0.9% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 0.09% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 338,041 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,617,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.64 and its 200 day moving average is $168.20. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $149.77 and a one year high of $203.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

