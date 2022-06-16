Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Sold by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,118,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633,124 shares during the period. Porch Group accounts for about 8.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $33,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 273,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137 over the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.