Washington Harbour Partners LP Has $27.24 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Washington Harbour Partners LP reduced its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184,975 shares during the quarter. Tenable makes up 6.7% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $27,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 23.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,209 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Tenable by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tenable by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,367 shares in the company, valued at $487,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $67,265.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,665 shares of company stock worth $14,109,068. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.22 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.62.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

