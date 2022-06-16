Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 92,080 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,080 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising makes up approximately 1.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Lamar Advertising worth $88,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $88.36 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.54.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.