Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 234.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176,362 shares during the quarter. Cedar Fair comprises 1.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $84,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Cedar Fair to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

FUN stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.95) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

