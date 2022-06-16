Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 38,800 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $50,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.00.

NYSE:TDY opened at $372.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $361.26 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

