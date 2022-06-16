Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $44,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.42.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $384.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.63 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $441.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

