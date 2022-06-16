NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stake Lowered by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,907 shares during the period. NICE comprises about 2.9% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 0.06% of NICE worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $1,056,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NICE by 612.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

NICE stock opened at $192.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

