Washington Harbour Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,000. Blackbaud accounts for 1.9% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 143.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $275,990.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,654.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $314,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,486.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,368 shares of company stock worth $1,399,677. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $56.75 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -709.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

