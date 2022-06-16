Washington Harbour Partners LP Purchases 453,466 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,185,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,466 shares during the quarter. ON24 accounts for 5.1% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in ON24 were worth $20,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in ON24 by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,001 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth $35,929,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth $15,524,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth $13,724,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ON24 by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 248,797 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,621 shares of company stock worth $444,460. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $505.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of -0.07. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

