Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 51,754 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51,754 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for approximately 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $30,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.