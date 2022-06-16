Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,225 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 0.7% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $41,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,282,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,332,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 983,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,009,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 258,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after buying an additional 47,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FNV opened at $138.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.82%.
FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.25.
Franco-Nevada Profile (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.