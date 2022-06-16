Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 25,207 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 0.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $33,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average is $130.29. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.75 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

