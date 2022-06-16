CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $96.49, but opened at $94.39. CONMED shares last traded at $93.95, with a volume of 1,657 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,251,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 104,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period.

About CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

